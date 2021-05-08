Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $83.78, but opened at $87.74. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 329,923 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.