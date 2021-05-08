PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 157,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $493.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

