PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 367,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,099. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

