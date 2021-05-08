PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

