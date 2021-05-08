Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $271.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

