PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $$145.56 during trading hours on Friday. 4,181,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,503. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

