Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Personalis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

PSNL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 583,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,238. Personalis has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

