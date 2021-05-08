Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

