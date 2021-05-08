Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perspecta by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

