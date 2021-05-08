Pesetacoin (PTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 56% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $647,330.98 and $18.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.47 or 0.00585321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002285 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,556,119 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.