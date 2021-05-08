PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $312.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.73 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $941.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

