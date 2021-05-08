PGGM Investments Acquires 43,083 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Dover worth $43,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 25.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $152.91 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

