PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148,795 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 718,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

