PGGM Investments Buys 143,847 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,847 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $52,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

