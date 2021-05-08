PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

