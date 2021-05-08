PGGM Investments Has $45.81 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $465.64 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $467.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.