PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 281,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,956. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

