Phala Network Reaches Market Cap of $162.00 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $162.00 million and $45.71 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00064354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.00781923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,601.23 or 0.09530108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045029 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.