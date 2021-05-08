Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,095.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $7,095.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00251995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.32 or 0.01184732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.37 or 0.00746485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,976.97 or 1.00200913 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

