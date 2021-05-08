Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Down 3.2%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

About Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

