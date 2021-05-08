Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 328,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.