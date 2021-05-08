Pigeoncoin Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $62,931.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.