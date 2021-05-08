Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.79. 3,069,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,108. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

