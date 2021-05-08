Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.30. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 314,500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,703,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,859,945. Insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock worth $61,420 in the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

