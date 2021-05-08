Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 7,500 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 72.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 284,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

