Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 179 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

