Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

