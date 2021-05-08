Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.