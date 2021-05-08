Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

