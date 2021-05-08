Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 5,005 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

