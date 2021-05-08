Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $19,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

