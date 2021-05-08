Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

