Piper Sandler Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

