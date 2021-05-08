Piper Sandler Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $255.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.09.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,945. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.