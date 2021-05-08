Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

KINS stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

