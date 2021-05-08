Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $431.71

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.71 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.45). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 491.80 ($6.43), with a volume of 1,917,164 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.36. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

