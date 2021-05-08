Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.480 EPS.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. 371,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,995. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.