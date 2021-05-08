Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Polaris stock opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

