POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $626,500.53 and $7.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

