Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.