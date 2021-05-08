PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Issues Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 257,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.