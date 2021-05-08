PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,921. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

