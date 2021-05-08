Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 575,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

