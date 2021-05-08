Private Advisor Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,316 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 372,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

