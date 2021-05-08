Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 867,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 361,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.