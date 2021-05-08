Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,629 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $31.80 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

