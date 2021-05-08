Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $260.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

