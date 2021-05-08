Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 991 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

LBAI stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.