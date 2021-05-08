Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised Professional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Professional presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,972. Professional has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Professional will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

