Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Prologis posted sales of $944.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

PLD stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,272. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.